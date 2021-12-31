Bhopal: Man sets afire vehicles over dispute with building resident

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Over an old rivalry, a habitual criminal and two of his accomplices set afire vehicles parked at New 98-Quarters in Mata Mandir area on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, said police.†Locals tried to douse the fire but by then three two-wheelers were gutted.

Police have registered a case against Vinay Lehri, Nikhil Sapkale and one another in connection with the incident. Lehri, a habitual offender and Sapkale, have been arrested, said police.

TT Nagar police station in-charge Sanju Kamle told Free Press that Lehri and two of his accomplices first damaged the vehicles parked at the building and later set them ablaze over an old dispute with a resident of the building.

Govind had a dispute with one of the residents of the building and to take revenge††on him, he and his two friends first damaged vehicles parked near the building and then set them on fire. In the arson two bikes and one scooter had been gutted, said Kamle.

One of the college students,†who was studying in his room, heard the smashing sound and soon after smelt something burning. Seeing vehicles on fire, he alerted the neighbours. They all tried to douse the fire but by then three vehicles were gutted.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 12:05 AM IST