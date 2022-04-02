Bhopal: Man refuses to attend functions at wife’s 'mayka'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor couple has moved the Bhopal District Family Court seeking divorce with mutual consent as the husband could not find time to attend family functions at his wife's 'mayka' (maternal home).

The husband, 40, is posted outside the city while the wife, 35, works in Bhopal. The two had tied the nuptial knot eight years ago. Theirs was an arranged marriage.

A counsellor at the court, Sindhu Dholpure told Free Press that the wife's main complaint was that the hubby did not attend family functions at her parents' place.

Similarly, he did not accompany his wife to hospitals to visit members of her parent's family admitted there. "Car and driver was made available to her but the husband did not go with her," said Dholpure.

Feeling insulted, the woman retaliated and refused to accompany her husband to functions at her in-laws place. "Ego clash over petty issues like these has brought them to the verge of divorce. None of them was ready to compromise because both were financially independent," the counsellor said.

The couple thought that if they have a child, they will come closer to each other. They were blessed with a son but it made no difference to their mutual relationship.

However, according to the counsellor, things went from bad to worse. The couple says that slowly their telephonic conversations ceased and they even stopped wishing each other on important occasions like each other's birthdays and even on their wedding anniversary. "We no longer love each other. We want to go our own ways," the couple told the counsellor.

'Ego biggest home-breaker'

Since the end of the third wave of the pandemic, we have been receiving more than a dozen such cases every month in which ego clash is the only reason for seeking divorce. This especially happens in cases where both husband and wife are financially independent because then they see no reason for a compromise. They know that they can survive alone, says Sindhu Dholpure, Counsellor, District Family Court.

