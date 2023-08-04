Bhopal: Man Rapes Woman On Pretext Of Marriage

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against a man for raping a woman on pretext of marrying her at a hotel in Bagsewaniya. Bagsewaniya police station house officer (SHO) Sanjeev Kumar Chouksey said that woman had parted ways with her husband long back and befriends the accused a year ago Around a year ago, the woman received a call from an unknown number.

The caller Yash Lalwani, after a few seconds of the conversation, told her that he had mistakenly called her up. Following this, they began talking to each other frequently over the phone and struck a good friendship. Lalwani professed his love for her sometime later, and promised her that he would marry her. He called her to a hotel situated in Bagsewaniya on Wednesday and violated her there.

After he committed the act, the woman asked him to marry her. He reneged on his words, following which the woman approached the Bagsewaniya police and lodged a rape case against the accused. The accused is on the run and search for him is on, SHO said.

