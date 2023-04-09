 Bhopal: Man rapes mentally challenged minor daughter, arrested
Kamla Nagar police station house officer Anil Vajpayee said that the accused, a daily wager, had separated from his wife three years back

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 01:28 AM IST
Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kamla Nagar police have arrested a man on charges of raping a minor daughter, police said on Saturday. The survivor is a mentally-challenged girl.

On Friday night, the neighbours heard the girl screaming. When they went to his house, the girl told them that his father had outraged her modesty. She alleged that his father had tried to rape her earlier too.

Her neighbours took her to Kamla Nagar police station and registered a complaint against the accused. The police sprung into action immediately and arrested him under Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

