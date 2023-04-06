Bhopal: Man rapes friend at birthday party

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man called her female friend at his birthday party and later raped her multiple times on the same night, the Kolar police said here on Thursday.

Kolar police said that the accused has been identified as Lalit Moolchandani. He met the victim through their common friend around one-and-a-half years back in a pub. They became friends since then.

On April 2, Lalit threw a party for all his friends at his flat. After the party all friends went home, but the victim was forced to stay back. Later in the night, the accused assaulted the victim and raped her thrice and also put a sex toy in her body. The victim filed a police complaint and a case has been registered. The police have begun a search for the accused.

In another incident an accused tried to make video of a 28-year- old woman when she was bathing in her house on Wednesday morning, the TT Nagar police said on Thursday.

TT Nagar police station incharge Chain Singh Raghuwanshi told the media that a woman was bathing in her house at around 10 am in Jawahar Chowk area, when she sensed that someone is trying to peep in her bathroom.

She got cautious and found that one of her neighbours is peeping in her bathroom and also making video on his mobile. The police added that the accused had recently come to stay in a rented house in the area. The police have registered a case and have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

