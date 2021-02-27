Bhopal: Man posing as government official robs autorickshaw driver of his mobile phone

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified man posing as a CBI official took away mobile phone of an autorickshaw driver. The incident occurred on Friday. The accused was on motorcycle and he approached the autorickshaw driver Sameer Khan who was sitting inside, waiting for passengers.

The accused told him that he is a CBI official and asked him to show documents of the vehicle. When the victim produced papers, he asked him to show his mobile phone. Khan did what he said. The accused took his mobile phone and kept it in his pocket. Later, he instructed him to come to the police station behind him.

Both of them were heading towards the police station when accused disappeared. When Sameer failed to trace him all around, he lodged complaint at Hanumanganj police station.

Hanumanganj police staff has registered case against an unidentified person and are now searching for him.