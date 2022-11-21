e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Man posing as army officer arrested

For the past three years, because of corona, recruitments were put on hold.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 01:24 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a man for entering army area while posing as an army officer. The armymen handed over the accused to Shahjahanabad police here on Sunday. Police station incharge Saurabh Pandey told Free Press that the accused identified as Ankur Raghav (24), presently living in Rachna Nagar, is native of Bulandshahar in UP. He had come to Bhopal to join the army. For the past three years, because of corona, recruitments were put on hold. Recently, he had taken Rs 3.50 lakh from an aspirant trying to get into army. When the aspirant did not get selected, he asked to return his money. On this, the accused took aspirant to army area after wearing army uniform. Though he entered he was stopped from moving further. He was asked to produce documents, which he could not. The accused was handed over to police for further investigation. The police have registered the case under sections of fraud, cheating.

article-image

