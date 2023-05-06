Bhopal: Man opens fire over monetary dispute, two held

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man had a narrow escape when the shooter opened fire on him over monetary dispute under Aishbaag police station on Thursday evening, police said here on Saturday. The police have arrested two. Search for one more accused is on.

After the incident, the victim ran to Itrasi, seeking safety from criminals and after coming back to city, he approached police and filed the complaint.

Police station incharge Chaturbhuj Rathore said Aftab Khan has filed the complaint. He had given Rs 20,000 to Fasal Khan and was demanding the money back.

On May 3, they had heated arguments. Next day, Fasal Khan, Arbaz Khan and Guraj Khan came and attacked Aftab when he was standing near the culvert.

Guraj who was carrying a pistol opened fire. The bullet passed from near Aftab. The police have registered the case of attempt to murder and have arrested Fasal and Arbaz but the third accused Guraj is on run, said the police.