Bhopal: Man loses Rs 50k to cyber fraudster, accused booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified cyber fraudster duped a man to the tune of Rs 50 thousand in TT Nagar locality of the city on the pretext of providing him a job, the police said on Thursday.

TT Nagar police station in-charge, Chain Singh Raghuwanshi said that the complainant, Neelesh Singh, is a resident of Harshwardhan Nagar in TT Nagar. He added that Singh was on the lookout for a job and had applied for the same on various websites that provide job opportunities.

On Sunday, Singh received a call from an unknown number, where the person on the other side of the phone identified himself as the HR of a private company. The purported HR told Singh that his profile had been shortlisted for the company.

As the next step of the selection process, the HR told Singh to share his banking details with him. Singh shared his card number, CVV and other banking details with the HR. Soon after this, Singh received a One-time password (OTP) on his mobile phone. The HR sought the OTP from him.

No sooner did Singh share the OTP with him, than Rs 50 thousand were deducted from his bank account. When Singh tried reaching out to the HR on call, he was unable to do so. Realising that he had been duped, Singh approached the TT Nagar police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

