Bhopal: Man Loses Rs 29.7k On Pretext Of Getting Loan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Khajuri Sadak police have registered a case of fraud against two persons on pretext of providing loan to a man and duping him of Rs 29,000.

Khajuri police station house officer Sandhya Mishra said that the complainant Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Neelgagan Colony in Khajuri, came in contact with Shiva, and one of his friends in January 2023. Kumar was in dire need of money and expressed desire to obtain loan before the duo.

The duo promised to provide him a loan of Rs 2 lakh and demanded Rs 29,000 in instalments. Kumar transferred the amount in installments. Later, when he tried establishing contact with the duo, they switched off their cell phones and went missing. Realising that he had been duped, Kumar approached the police and lodged a complaint. The police have registered a case and have launched a probe into the matter.