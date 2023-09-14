Bhopal Man Kills Self Due To Financial Crisis | Representational

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Depressed due to financial constraints, an autorickshaw driver staying in Khajuri Sadak area of Bhopal ended life by hanging himself at his house on Tuesday evening, the police said.

The police added that the man’s wife had also left for her maternal house on Tuesday morning, after which he suffered from depression and took the extreme step. Khajuri Sadak police station house officer (SHO) Neeraj Verma said that the man who took the extreme step was Shankar Prajapati (36).

On Tuesday evening, he tied a noose around his neck using his wife’s saree and committed suicide. When his aunt Ramkali Bai went to his house and discovered him hanging, she informed the cops.

The police rushed to the spot and brought his body down. He had died by then. His body was sent to Hamidia hospital for post-mortem. Prajapati’s brother-in-law Kapil told the police that he had been married for 18 years and had seven children including six girls and a boy.

He had been facing financial crunch for quite some time and had an argument with his wife on Monday.

Following this, his wife left his house on Tuesday morning. Later, Prajapati took the extreme step. SHO Verma said that no suicide note was recovered. Investigation is on.

Read Also MP: GDPS Khargone Students Bring Laurels

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)