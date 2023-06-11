Bhopal: Man Kills Self After Argument With Wife, Probe On

Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man residing in Ashoka Garden locality hanged himself following an argument with wife on Friday, police said on Saturday.

The police added that a suicide note had been recovered from the spot in which the man levelled allegations against his wife and her parents.

Ashoka Garden police station incharge Umesh Chouhan said that the man who took the extreme step was Himanshu Soni (31) who worked in banking sector. On Friday night, Soni had an argument with wife Anupriya after which Anupriya approached Ashoka Garden police. She told police that Himanshu assaulted her.

During this, Himanshu’s parents arrived and told the police that he had committed suicide by hanging himself. The police took him to JP Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The cops recovered a suicide note from Himanshu’s pocket, which read, “I am taking the extreme step due to atrocities committed by my wife Anupriya Soni, her parents Sudha Soni and Bhagwat Soni and her uncle Ram Soni. Anupriya quarrels with my parents daily and threatens them with legal action. I cannot bear this torture anymore and am committing suicide”.

He sought strict action against Anupriya and her parents in the suicide note. The police are questioning Anupriya. Probe is on.

