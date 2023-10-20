Bhopal: Man Killed Nephew To Take Revenge On His Brother, Commits Suicide

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jehangirabad police made some progress in the case in which a 24-year-old man killed his nephew by pushing him into a lake in Khatlapura, and then dived inside to commit suicide on Thursday noon. The police learnt that the accused had killed his nephew to take revenge on his elder brother.

Jehangirabad police station house officer (SHO) Ajay Tiwari said the accused, identified as Kesar taj, had a long standing feud with his elder brother Faisal over property. Taj also used to have frequent tiffs with his father. Sometimes he even assaulted both his father and Faisal. He always had a grudge against his brother Faisal.

Because he believed it's his father who trusted him more. Owing to the same, he planned to take revenge on Faisal, and thus, picked up Faisal’s son Ahmed (7) from school on Thursday noon. He took him to a lake near Police headquarters (PHQ) thereafter, and then pushed him into the lake. SHO Tiwari said Taj was spotted committing the crime by an on-looker. The police said the post mortem reports of the duo are awaited, after which a murder case shall be registered against Taj.

