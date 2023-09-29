Bhopal: Man Killed As He Stops Bid To Molest Sister, Niece

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons allegedly bludgeoned a man to death who thwarted their attempts to molest his sister and niece during a procession organised near Bharat Talkies on Thursday late night. The accused are on the run.

Shahjehanabad police station house officer (SHO) Umesh Pal said man who was hacked to death was Amit Siroliya (44). On Thursday late night, Siroliya, his sister and niece had gone to Bharat talkies to watch Anant Chaturdashi procession. During this, a man came and sat next to Siroliya’s sister Rakhi and his niece Kashish. He made lewd comments against them.

Siroliya tried to intervene, after which the accused smashed a brick on his head. Following this, two other unidentified accomplices of the key accused came and joined him. The trio bludgeoned Siroliya to death and also assaulted Rakhi.

Locals who witnessed the incident called Dial 100 vehicle following which the accused fled from the spot. Siroliya was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors. The police have registered a case against unidentified accused. Efforts are underway to arrest them, SHO Pal said.

Read Also Bhopal: BMC To Clean Immersion Waste Within 24 Hours

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)