Bhopal: Man held, ganja worth Rs 1.68L seized

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the city police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested a person from Rajasthan and confiscated a suitcase containing cannabis worth Rs 1.68 lakh from his possession, official sources said on Wednesday.

The drug peddler was waiting for customers at Gatarwali culvert near the railway tracks.

According to senior superintendent of police Amit Sanghi, the district cops launched an all-out war against the drug peddlers.

On getting information in the early hours of Wednesday that a drug peddler was waiting near Gutterwali culvert for customers, a team from the Padao police station and the RPF rushed to the spot and caught hold of the person.

When he was quizzed, he said that he was a resident of Tonk district in Rajasthan. The team seized a suitcase containing 21kg cannabis worth Rs 1.68 lakh from his possession.

Teacher's body found hanging from tree branch

The body of a man was found hanging from a branch of a tree in the Suresh Nagar area in the city on Monday evening.

According to reports, the man Harry Alexander used to teach physics in a private school, but it is yet to be learnt whether he had committed suicide or he was murdered. The police, however, said that he had committed suicide.

The head of the body was found to be covered with a polythene bag which was stuck to the cheek with cello tapes. The teacher died because of suffocation.

As Alexander, a resident of Hajira square, went missing from his house, his family members began to search for him and found his body after 24 hours. His family members lodged a missing personís report.

Chief superintendent of police Rajesh Dandotia said that the body of the missing teacher was found.

His head was covered with a polythene bag and, after a preliminary investigation, it came to light that the teacher had committed suicide, Dandotia said.

Nevertheless, the reasons for his suicide were not known, he said.

Woman burnt, undergoing treatment

A woman, with her daughter, burnt her daughter-in-law for her failure to bring enough dowries, the police said.

When the woman was burning she rushed to her husband who, instead of rescuing her, pushed her.

On hearing the wails of the woman, her neighbours rushed to the spot and sent her to a hospital.

The police registered a case against her mother-in-law, sister-in-law and husband.

The 19-year-old woman Rumesh, a resident of Belgadha, was married to Gopal Baghel of Banheri, ten months ago. Just after her marriage, her in-laws began to harass Rumesh for her failure to bring enough dowries.

When she was having food, her mother-in-law Rajabeti sprinkled kerosene on her and her sister-in-law Sonam set her ablaze.

On hearing her cries, the neighbours rushed to the spot, doused the flames and sent her to a hospital.

Sub-divisional officer of police of Ghatigaon, Praveen Asthana, said that the woman had been set on fire on February 9. The elder brother-in-law of the woman was arrested, he said.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 12:28 AM IST