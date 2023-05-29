Bhopal: Man held for selling fake silver anklets held

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hanumanganj police have arrested a man who made away with Rs 3,000 by handing over duplicate silver anklets to a local resident earlier, the police said on Sunday.

Hanumanganj police station incharge Mahendra Singh Thakur said that the complainant Babi Kumar, a resident of Mangalwara, approached police on April 29. In his complaint, Kumar stated that he was approached by a man near Bhopal railway station who told him that he was illiterate. The man then handed over a paper slip to him, asking him to read what was written on it.

When Kumar read the slip, two pairs of silver anklets was written on it. The man then showed Kumar the anklets kept in his bag and said that he was in dire need of money. He told Kumar that he would sell anklets for Rs 3,000.

Kumar purchased anklets from him. When he got the anklets checked, they were found to fake. Kumar then approached police who began probing the case.

On Saturday, the accused was arrested by Hanumanganj police following a tip-off. He identified himself as Yusuf Mansoori (18). A sum of Rs 3,000 was recovered from him.