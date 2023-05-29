Bhopal: Man ends life in Bagsewaniya, probe underway

Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man committed suicide at his house in Bagsewaniya on Friday night, the police said on Sunday.

The police added that the man tied a noose around his neck and sent his selfie to one of his female friends before taking the extreme step.

According to Bagsewaniya police, the man who took the extreme step has been identified as Aakash Bhandari (22), who used to reside along with his family near Ganesh temple in Bagsewaniya. He had studied till Class 12 and was unemployed. The police learnt that his father Bhagwan Bhandari runs business.

Aakash’s kin told the police that he came home on Friday, had dinner along with them and went upstairs in his room to sleep. Aakash’s father said that he received a call from a female on Friday late night, who told her that Aakash was about to commit suicide.

His parents rushed to his room, only to find him hanging. They took him to the AIIMS hospital, where he was declared brought dead on arrival. The cops were informed, who reached the spot and began investigation. The girl who had called up Aakash’s father was his friend, who told the cops that Aakash had sent him a selfie minutes before committing suicide.

The police, however, did not recover suicide note from the spot and are probing the matter through multiple angles.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |