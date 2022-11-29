Bhopal: Man held for raping, blackmailing neighbour, accused arrested

Representative Image |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Kolar police have arrested a man for raping a 40-year old married woman and blackmailing her with objectionable pictures.

Police station in-charge Chandrakant Patel told Free Press that the accused and the victim are neighbours. Both native of Dehradun have known each other for years.

Father of two, the 42-year-old accused, had taken divorce from his wife. He is a medical representative by profession.

The woman, mother of two, in her complaint stated that around one-and- a- half- year back, when she was visiting the accused's house, he had offered her tea. The woman said that she passed out after taking the tea and the accused had sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious.

The man also took her objectionable pictures which he later used to blackmail her with for sexually exploiting her. Recently, the victim's husband questioned her ‘relationship’ with their neighbour. The woman then told her husband about being raped and blackmailed with the objectionable photographs.

The victim then approached police and registered a case under section 376, 376(2)-N of IPC and arrested him. The accused was presented before court and he was sent to jail.