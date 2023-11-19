Bhopal: Man Held For Attempting To Kill Wife

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested within an hour of pushing his wife from the first floor of their house in Ashoka Garden on Saturday. He made the bid to kill his wife as he was furious over frequent arguments that took place between them.

Ashoka Garden police station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Kumar Pathak said complainant Rajni Yadav (33) stayed in Ashoka Garden with her husband, in-laws and two kids aged 15 and 10 each. Her husband Naveen Yadav is employed at a pharmaceutical company.

He often returned late at night owing to which frequent arguments took place between the couple. On Friday night too, Naveen returned late, after which both of them had a heated argument, which took place again in the morning next day.

An angry Naveen pushed her from the first floor of the house. Rajni fell down and received injuries on her lower back.

She was rushed to the hospital for treatment, where she also called the police and lodged a complaint against Naveen. He was arrested an hour after the incident, SHO Pathak said.

