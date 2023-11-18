Bhopal: Candidates Busy With Supporters In Getting Booth-Wise Data To Calculate Result

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gaining valuable feedback from booth-wise data is the best way to assess the possible results of a particular Assembly constituency after polling. The candidates are now eager to know their position in their constituencies after holding several meetings with the booth level agents.

Because they have detailed information about polling trends. The main focus is now on Bhopal central and Bhopal north. Candidates believe the booth-wise data gives better clues about the results.

Despite a section of the media, including social media, predicting a free and fair poll, reports from the ground indicate a tight contest. Besides, the candidates spent time with their family members, party workers.

Congress candidate (Bhopal north) Atif Aqueel went to Umrah (pilgrimage) after polling. While BJP candidate Alok Sharma was seen discussing with the party workers to get the actual feedback.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate (Bhopal central) Arif Masood said he enjoyed spending time with the party workers.

Similarly, Congress candidate (Bhopal south) PC Sharma also spent time with his family. He also met the party workers. BJP candidate (Bhopal south) Bhagwandas Sabnani visited temple and offered obeisance after polling.

Successful election administration depends on an army of poll workers who are responsible for front line interaction with voters at the polling place.

