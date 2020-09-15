Bhopal: Man gets triple life imprisonment for raping minor niece

District and Sessions court, Bhopal on Tuesday convicted a man and an engineering student for rape of a minor. The Additional Session Judge Kumudini Patel sentenced triple life imprisonment to the victim’s uncle and awarded lifer to the final year engineering student for sexually abusing a nine-year-old. According to ADPO media cell, nine-year-old victim after the death of her parents had started living with her uncle in Saket Nagar. The man used to sexually abuse his niece child and when the engineering student Rahul Kumar (19) came to know about it he too started sexually exploiting the minor.

On May 22, 2018, Child Helpline got information that a minor was being sexually abused by three persons including a minor. The Child Helpline reported the matter to Bagsewania police and an investigation was launched. Charges under sections 376(A), 376(B) and 376© of IPC and various sections of POCSO act against the victim's uncle, and engineering student Rahul. The third accused is a minor and a case against him is pending in juvenile court.

The judge, while sentencing the convicts, also instructed Principle secretary (PS) School Education, PS Technical Education and PS higher education for raising awareness among students about the new amendments in definition of rape, sexual abuse, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after Nirbhya incident.