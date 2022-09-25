Bhopal: Man gets bail in 'rape' case as complainant's intention mala fide

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, has granted bail in a rape case to a man on ground that the FIR was lodged after a newly-wed couple's application to police expressing anticipation against her aunty (complainant) for implicating them in false case. She was against the marriage of her elder sister's daughter to the man.

According to the court order, Misrod Police had lodged an FIR on August 3, 2022. A case was registered under section 376(2)(n), 294, 323,506 of the IPC and various sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The FIR was registered against one Vedant Bajaj alias Manan of Misrod, Bhopal on the basis of a complaint of a 50-year old unmarried woman (aunty) against the newly-wed Vedant after six months of his marriage stating he made sexual relationship with the daughter of her elder sister on pretext of marriage.

Vedant Bajaj's wife had complained to the police against her aunt on July 18 with anticipation that she may file a report with police. Vedant Bajaj married Seema (name changed) on February 17, against the will of his family in Arya Samaj temple. So Seema's family members and her aunty used to threaten Vedant. As the aunty is unmarried, she lives with Seema's family in the same house.

When Vedant had gone to his in-laws house after marriage, the aunty had threatened to kill him. Even she had bought an axe in a fit of rage and had threatened him of rape charges. The police were informed about it.

Advocates Hemant Jain and Mukul Purohit who appeared on behalf of Vedant said, "After marriage when Vedant had gone to his in-laws house, aunty (Mausi) had threatened to kill him. As she is unmarried, she lives with Seema's family and creates problems. Seema had complained to the Misrod police, expressing anticipation that her aunty might implicate them in future which she did after six months of their marriage."