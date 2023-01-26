Bhopal: Man found dead inside micro-van in Kamla Nagar, probe underway

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 33-year-old man was found dead inside a micro-van parked near the Bapu Nagar ground of Kamla Nagar locality of Bhopal on Wednesday morning, the police said on Thursday.

Kamla Nagar police station house officer (SHO), Anil Bajpai said that the man who was found dead inside the van has been identified as Yuvraj Survade (33), a resident of Bag Mughaliya. He added that Survade was unemployed and was an alcohol addict, who often used to consume excessive liquor and go to sleep inside the van, in which he was found dead on Wednesday morning.

“Frequent disputes also used to take place between Survade and his wife over excessive consumption of liquor”, SHO Bajpai added.

Ramesh Singh Sengar, the owner of the van, discovered Survade’s body lying inside the van on Wednesday morning, after which the police were informed. The police rushed to the spot and referred the body for post-mortem. The actual reason behind Survade’s death would only be unearthed after the arrival of post-mortem reports.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)