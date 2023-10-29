Bhopal: Man Found Dead, Cops Suspect Murder

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a man was found at a ground in Eintkhedi on Saturday morning, the police said. Special Divisional officer of police (SDOP) Manju Chouhan said that the man was found dead at a ground located close quarters to a liquor shop.

He had wounds on his eyes and at the back of his head. When the passers-by were questioned, a few of them identified him as Amar Kumar Yadav, who used to work at a tiles shop in Eintkhedi.

When the cops reached his residence, they found his wife, who told them that Yaadav had left home for work on Friday and did not return home since then.

The police also learnt that he used to reside in Karond previously and had shifted to Eintkhedi three months ago. The police have begun sifting through the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the locality and have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)