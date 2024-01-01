Bhopal: Man Falls Into Upper Lake While Trying To Catch Kite

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old man standing at the Arch bridge in Kamla Nagar allegedly fell into Upper lake on Monday evening when he tried to catch a kite, the police said. The police confirmed that the man had died, but were unable to fish out his body.

Divers from the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) have launched a search. Talaiyya police station house officer (SHO) Karmweer Singh said that the victim, identified as Danish Khan, who used to reside near the DIG bungalow, went to the park along with his friends on Monday evening. During this, he saw a kite flying near him.

To grab the kite, he stood on the railing of the Arch bridge. He, however, lost balance and fell into the Upper lake. His friends alerted the on-lookers and the police were informed too, who rushed to the spot. The divers present at the spot were alerted too, who tried to search for the youth, but in vain. Some of them even tried searching for him using a boat.

4 cars damaged as 1 falls on 3 of them

An unidentified man parked his car near Teen Mohar in Shahjehanabad on Sunday late night, which fell on three other cars parked in a lot after the ground caved in, the police said. The car was reportedly parked on a slope, they said. The police added that all four cars were destroyed in the incident.

Investigating officer (IO) Pawan Sen said that the owner of the car had not been identified. He added that the unidentified man owned a hatchback car, which he parked near Teen Mohar area of Shahjehanabad on Sunday night and went to a party. The ground where the car was parked caved in eventually, and a parking lot was located beneath it. The car fell on three other cars parked there.

The police were informed, who rushed to the spot, and found the owners of the destroyed cars there. The owners, however, refused to lodge a complaint with regard to the incident. The car owners were reportedly sitting inside the car who have sustained minor injuries in the incident, IO Sen said.