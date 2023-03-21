Bhopal: Man dies, four injured as car turns turtle

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man died while four of his friends sustained grievous injuries after the car, they were travelling in overturned in Shyamala hills on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, the police said. All the persons sitting inside the car had consumed alcohol, said police. Station House officer (SHO) of Shyamala hills police station, Umesh Yadav said that the man who lost his life in the accident has been identified as Amit Dongre (27), an accountant at a private firm. Dongre along with four of his friends named Rohit, Deepesh, Amir and Nitin had gone for dinner on Sunday late night. All of them consumed alcohol near the Mata Mandir and then went to Kazi camp for dinner. Rohit was driving the car. As soon as the car reached near Kamla Park, it rammed into a divider and overturned twice. Amit sustained grievous injuries on his head, while Nitin fractured his leg. Locals rushed all the five persons to the hospital, where Amit was declared brought dead on arrival, the police said.