 Bhopal: Man Dies As Car Rams Into Electric Pole, Friend Critical
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Man Dies As Car Rams Into Electric Pole, Friend Critical

Bhopal: Man Dies As Car Rams Into Electric Pole, Friend Critical

His gold chain, phone, wallet missing from spot

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The son of former assistant director of food department died in the road accident as his car rammed into an electric pole near Noronha academy on Sunday late night. Ayush Saxena died while the condition of his friend is said to be critical. Vivek Saxena, father of the deceased, told the police that his gold chain, mobile phone and wallet were missing from the accident spot.

Habibganj police station house officer (SHO) Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria said man who died in the accident was Ayush Saxena (30). He was the son of former assistant director of food department Vivek Saxena.

Ayush lived with his family in Chunabhatti area. On Sunday late night, one of Saxena’s friends identified as Ayush Tiwari had come to his house to pick him up.

The accident took place at about 2.30 am. Tiwari’s kin informed Saxena’s family of the accident in wee hours of Monday. They rushed to the spot to learn that Saxena had died while condition of Tiwari is said to be critical. The car was badly mangled.

SHO Bhadoria said father of Ayush Tiwari was a government press employee. Probe is underway in the case, he added.

Read Also
MP: 15 Injured After Speeding Dumper Driver Applies Sudden Brakes To Save Cattle, Rams Into...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Govt May Do Away With Rs 10L Rural Medical Service Bond

Bhopal: Govt May Do Away With Rs 10L Rural Medical Service Bond

Bhopal: City Roads Turn Dusty As Upper Layers Come Off Due To Rain

Bhopal: City Roads Turn Dusty As Upper Layers Come Off Due To Rain

Bhopal: Hawk Force, Naxals Engage In Cross Firing In Balaghat, None Injured

Bhopal: Hawk Force, Naxals Engage In Cross Firing In Balaghat, None Injured

Bhopal: Congress Jan Aakrosh Yatra Begins Today

Bhopal: Congress Jan Aakrosh Yatra Begins Today

Bhopal: Pvt Engineer Found In Possession Of Over 50 Govt Records In Sheopur

Bhopal: Pvt Engineer Found In Possession Of Over 50 Govt Records In Sheopur