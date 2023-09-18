Bhopal: Man Dies As Car Rams Into Electric Pole, Friend Critical

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The son of former assistant director of food department died in the road accident as his car rammed into an electric pole near Noronha academy on Sunday late night. Ayush Saxena died while the condition of his friend is said to be critical. Vivek Saxena, father of the deceased, told the police that his gold chain, mobile phone and wallet were missing from the accident spot.

Habibganj police station house officer (SHO) Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria said man who died in the accident was Ayush Saxena (30). He was the son of former assistant director of food department Vivek Saxena.

Ayush lived with his family in Chunabhatti area. On Sunday late night, one of Saxena’s friends identified as Ayush Tiwari had come to his house to pick him up.

The accident took place at about 2.30 am. Tiwari’s kin informed Saxena’s family of the accident in wee hours of Monday. They rushed to the spot to learn that Saxena had died while condition of Tiwari is said to be critical. The car was badly mangled.

SHO Bhadoria said father of Ayush Tiwari was a government press employee. Probe is underway in the case, he added.

