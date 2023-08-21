Bhopal: Man Dies After Attacked By Neighbour, Accused Held | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 49-year-old mechanic and resident of Piplani died on Monday after he was attacked on his head with a stick by his neighbour, the police said. The police have arrested the accused. The short post-mortem report is awaited.

Piplani police station house officer (SHO) Anurag Lal said that the man who died was Damodar Ahirwar (49). Ahirwar used to stay near Gayatri culvert of Piplani. He used to take liquor frequently with his neighbour named Gokul Thakur.

On Friday, Thakur and Ahirwar sat together to consume alcohol. They had a dispute, following which Thakur attacked Ahirwar on his head with a stick. Ahirwar received grievous injuries on his head and was hospitalised, where he died while undergoing treatment on Monday.

Ahirwar’s son Mukesh told police that his father and Thakur had a dispute earlier too. Owing to the same, Thakur held a grudge against Ahirwar and had been seeking revenge.

Thus, he deliberately made Ahirwar consume alcohol on Friday and attacked him in an inebriated state, so that he could not defend himself, Mukesh alleged.

SHO Lal said that the accused Thakur had been arrested and the police are awaiting Ahirwar’s short PM report to continue the probe further.