Bhopal: Man Consumes Poison After Argument With Wife, Dies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 35-year-old resident of Parwalia who had consumed poison on Tuesday after arguing with his wife and in-laws has died during treatment. Khajuri Sadak police station TI Neeraj Verma said deceased Azaad Singh was a painter. He is survived by wife and daughters aged 4 and 2. The daughters had gone to their maternal grandmother’s house in Khajuri along with their mother Pooja.

On Tuesday evening, Singh who was drunk reached their house in Khajuri and asked his wife Pooja to come back home with daughters, which she refused. A quarrel ensued between him and Pooja, and her kin tried to pacify the matter. Following this, Singh left the house and later consumed poison near their house. When his in-laws learnt of him lying unconscious, they rushed him to the hospital. He died on Tuesday late night.

Retd cop on scooter rams signboard, dies

A retired cop died after the scooter he was riding crashed into a signboard in Bilkisganj village near Sehore district on Wednesday noon, police said. TT Nagar police station TI Ashok Gautam said the deceased 70-year-old Shivram Agrawal had retired from the radio department of Bhopal police. He resided near Mata Mandir.

These days, he had been involved in property dealing, and was heading to Sehore for the same on his scooter on Wednesday. As soon as he reached Bilkis Ganj, Agrawal failed to notice a signboard and rammed into it. The cop sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. On-lookers rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. His body has been sent for post-mortem, SHO Gautam said.