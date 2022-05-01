Bhopal: Man commits suicide as wife refuses to go with him

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old man committed suicide in front of his wife and other in-laws as his wife refused to go back with him. The incident took place in Jogipura –Barkhedi under the Jahangirabad police station, said police on Saturday.

Police station incharge Virendra Singh Chouhan told Free Press that the victim Neeraj Vishwakarma, resident of Chhola Mandir area, visited the house of his in-laws, on Saturday.

The in-laws' family informed police that Neeraj was a drunkard and used to harass his wife and also his own mother.

Fed up with continued harassment, his wife went back to her parents’ home.

This annoyed Neeraj and on Saturday morning he reached the house of his in-laws and created ruckus. He demanded that his wife be sent back but the family refused and asked him to first leave alcohol.

When the family did not agree to send his wife, he doused himself with the petrol and set himself on fire at around 11.30 am. At around 5 pm, he succumbed to injuries. The police have registered the case and started an investigation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 01:09 AM IST