Bhopal: Man commits suicide

BHOPAL: A 28-year-old man committed suicide by hanging with the ceiling at his Sarwadharam Colony under Kolar police station area on Saturday.

Police said that the deceased Saurabh Jain was found hanging and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

In the initial investigation, police found that the deceased committed suicide at around 8 in the evening and after his body was found family members took him to nearby hospital.

During the investigation police have found a suicide note where he wrote he was unable to handle his body and that now wants to leave it. The family members also failed to provide any reason behind the suicide.