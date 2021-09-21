Bhopal: Man climbs atop tower in Shahjahanabad, cop brings him down

Bhopal: Allegedly depressed over death of his daughter due to lack of facilities during corona period, a 29-year-old man climbed atop a 90-metre high tower in Shahjahanabad area on Tuesday.

However, the man identified as Arjun, turned semi-conscious after reaching the height and was unable to communicate anything below. The policemen used loudspeakers to urge the man to come down. Local police station incharge, after receiving information, risked his life and reached the man, offered him snacks and convinced him to come down.

The incident occurred around 4.40 pm near Royal market. The man climbed atop the mobile tower with the national flag in his hands and a bag. He had a pamphlet with list of demands for common man in his bag.

He raised demands like addressing inflation, reducing size of sprawling bungalows of ministers and MLAs and facilities for common men. The tower is 90 metres high and the teams of civic body lacked a machine to reach the height. As others around were busy recording the incident, the cop began climbing the tower. The incharge of Shahjahanabad police station, Zaheer Khan when received information about it, climbed. By the time, the cop reached the tower, Arjun was semi conscious.

Khan tried to revive him by rubbing his palms and took out snacks and water from inside bag of Arjun and fed him. Later, he counselled him and convinced him to come down. He called a civic body worker Kalimuddin and with help of a rope, they succeeded in bringing him down.

Zaheer Khan said the man was unable to speak and his heartbeat was high.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 11:43 PM IST