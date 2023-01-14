Bhopal: Man booked for selling milk parlour through forged gift deed

Representative picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hanumanganj police station staff have registered a case of cheating against a man for forging documents of Sanchi parlour and selling it to a woman, the police said on Saturday.

Hanumanganj police station incharge Mahendra Singh Thakur said that the complainant Vaishali Patil approached police on Friday. She said that one of her acquaintances Kamlesh had sold her Sanchi parlour in April 2022.

She alleged that the parlour was under possession of Kamlesh’s father. However, Kamlesh forged a fake gift deed that mentioned that his father was voluntarily transferring the parlour in her name. After showing the forged document to Patil, Kamlesh sold the parlour to her for Rs 11 lakh.

When Patil claimed parlour’s possession, Kamlesh’s father told her that he owned it. When Patil showed him the document, he said he did not issue and sign any such gift deed. Realising that she had been defrauded, Patil approached the police and registered a complaint against Kamlesh.