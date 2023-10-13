Bhopal: Man Booked For Raping Woman, Circulating Her Obscene Videos On Social Media In Berasia

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man lured a 23-year-old woman into her love trap in Berasia and raped her for over a year, the police said on Friday.

The police added the accused even filmed obscene videos of the act and posted them on social media, when the woman mounted pressure on him for marriage.

Berasia police station house officer (SHO) Girish Tripathi told Free press that the woman, aged 23, is a student at a private college in the city. Almost a year ago, she got involved in a relationship with a man residing in Berasia, named Nitesh Dangi. Dangi took her to a hotel near Nadra bus stand of the city a year ago and established physical relations with her. He even filmed the videos of the act and promised to marry her.

He kept on exploiting her physically for over a year. On Wednesday, when the woman put pressure and said he has to marry her, he reneged on his promise. When she argued with him, he uploaded the obscene videos on social media on Thursday.

Following this, the woman approached the Berasia police and lodged a case against the accused. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

