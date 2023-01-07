Bhopal: Man booked for issuing fake birth certificate to reserved inspector

File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Koh-e-Fiza police station staff have registered a case of fraud against a man for issuing a fake birth certificate to a reserved inspector posted in Dewas, the police said on Saturday.

Investigation officer Ramesh Sharma said that the complainant Jagdish Patil posted as reserved inspector in Dewas police line, approached Koh-e-fiza police station on Friday. He had to submit the birth certificate of his son at Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association office as his son was selected in divisional level cricket competition.

He told his brother-in-law Ganesh Khatarkar, a resident of Bhopal, about it. Khatarkar came in contact with Ravindra Gupta, who posed as a lawyer at the Collectorate office in Bhopal. When Gupta sought the boy’s documents, Khatarkar passed on the same.

A few days later, Gupta issued the boy’s birth certificate to Patil, which Patil submitted to cricket association on May 5, 2022. The association officials told Patil that the birth certificate was fake.

Gupta, when contacted by Khatarkar, said that the records were not been updated as municipal corporation’s office had shifted. Next day, Patil sent his friend Pradeep Kumar to BMC office to verify registration number, during which it was learnt that the number was registered in a girl’s name. Finally, the matter was brought to the notice of Koh-e-Fiza police who registered a case and launched manhunt to nab the accused.