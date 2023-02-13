Bhopal: Man booked for impersonating as health dept official, blackmailing doc

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Shahpura police have registered a case against an unidentified accused for impersonating as an official of the health department and blackmailing a doctor for money by quoting irregularities in her work, the police said on Sunday. Investigating officer (IO), Amit Bhadoria said that the complainant, Dr Krishna Katave, a resident of Rohit Nagar in Bawadiya Kalan, posted as a doctor at a private cancer hospital in Bhopal, approached the police on Sunday evening. She said that she had been receiving calls from an unknown number since January 28 this year.

She added that the person on the other side of the phone claims to be an official of the health department, who alleges irregularities in her way of treatment and warns of strict action against her. To botch up the matter, he even demanded Rs 2 lakh from her, she added. Dr Katave then said that she learnt that the accused had also been blackmailing her other fellow workers on the same grounds, after which she approached the police and lodged a complaint against the unidentified accused. Further investigations are underway in the case, IO Bhadoria said.

