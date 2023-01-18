Bhopal: Man booked for duping six on pretext of selling flat

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jahangirabad police of Bhopal have registered a case of fraud against a man on the pretext of duping six people of Rs 1.25 lakh in total, on the pretext of selling them flats under the Pradhanmantri Aawas Yojana, the police said on Wednesday.

The police added that the accused is a listed criminal, who has several cases registered against him at Kotwali police station.

Jahangirabad police station in-charge, Shahwaz Khan said that the accused has been identified as Zeeshan Rehman, who is a listed criminal and has cases pending against him under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Complainant Rishabh Sen, told the police that Rehman had approached him in August 2022, claiming that he can provide him and five of his friends an accommodation in the new building under construction at Barkhedi, under the PM Aawas Yojana.

Sen and his friends agreed, after which Rehman demanded a sum of Rs 25 thousand from each of them. After Sen and his friends paid him the amount, he told them to wait for some time.

When Sen and his friends received no update in this regard, they reached the construction site on Tuesday, where they learnt that the building is under the supervision of Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) and carries no provision under PM Aawas Yojana. Realising that they had been duped, all six of them approached the police, who registered a complaint against the accused.

