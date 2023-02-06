e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Man booked for creating ruckus at state veterinary hospital

Bhopal: Man booked for creating ruckus at state veterinary hospital

Yadav's pet dog had sustained severe injuries, as it had been attacked by another dog and Yadav took it to the state veterinary hospital for treatment.

Staff Reporter
Updated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 12:45 AM IST
Representative Image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jahangirabad police have registered a case against a man for allegedly creating ruckus at state veterinary hospital of the city and misbehaving with the staff members, the police said on Sunday. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Abhinay Vishwakarma, told Free Press that the accused Rohan Yadav is a native of Bhopal. Yadav’s pet dog had sustained severe injuries, as it had been attacked by another dog and Yadav took it to the state veterinary hospital for treatment. As a lot of people were waiting in the queue, Yadav turned furious and landed in a verbal spat with the people standing at close quarters with him in the queue, thereby creating a ruckus. When the hospital staff tried to intervene, he misbehaved with the staff members and manhandled them. Following this, the staff members approached Jahangirabad police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

