Bhopal: Man Befriends Bank Employee On Matrimonial Site, Rapes Her

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shahpura police have registered an FIR against a man hailing from Delhi for befriending bank employee on a matrimonial site and allegedly raping her on pretext of marriage, the police said on Friday.

Shahpura police station in-charge Awadhesh Bhadoria said that the 29-year-old woman, who had been searching for a soulmate on matrimonial sites, came in contact with a Delhi-based man Amit Tripathi. The duo began talking frequently.

In 2022, Tripathi came to Bhopal and stayed at a hotel in Shahpura locality. He called the woman there and allegedly outraged her modesty. When she protested, Tripathi promised to marry her. The man visited the city a few times and continued to have physical relations with her. In June 2023, when the woman began mounting pressure on him for marriage, he went out of touch. The woman then approached the police and lodged a complaint against Tripathi. SHO said that a police team will leave for Delhi soon to apprehend the accused.