Bhopal: Man axes wife’s hand, leg for doubting her character, panic grips Nishatpura

Bhopal: Panic gripped Nishatpura when police rescued a woman whose husband had severed her hand and leg using an axe. He doubted her character and after a brawl, attacked her on Tuesday night.

The woman was saved after a police team entered the house and arrested him. The accused Pritam Singh who warned the policemen not to intervene attacked them too. The gruesome incident was reported in Paras Colony at 11.30 pm.

Police said 28-year-old victim was screaming after the accused severed her left palm. Hearing her shriek, her landlady rushed to scene and peeped inside but fell unconscious after looking at the sight.

However, he did not stop and hit her leg cutting it down as well. The other neighbours had also gathered around by the time surrounded the house. Someone informed police and a team of Nishatpura police rushed there.

When the two constables approached him, he wielded axe and threatened them but they overpowered him. He was taken into police custody and the woman was sent to Hamidia hospital.

The accused Pritam Singh told police that his wife would leave for Indore saying she works there but she has an affair with someone there. A case has been registered against him.