Bhopal: Man Arrested For Raping Minor Cousin

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his minor cousin in Chhola of the city. The incident came to light when the girl became pregnant. Chhola police station house officer (SHO) Suresh Chandra Nagar said that the minor girl’s mother had to undergo an operation at AIIMS in Bhopal in September 2023.

For her aid, the girl’s maternal aunt and her family had also arrived at the hospital. On the day of operation, on September 6, the girl’s father stayed at the hospital, while the girl, her maternal aunt, uncle and their son went to the girl’s house.

At night, when everyone was fast asleep, the son of the girl’s aunt barged inside her room and raped her. He threatened her of dire consequences, if she revealed the incident to anyone. In October, when the girl missed her periods, she was taken to the doctor by her mother. Her mother learnt that the girl was pregnant. When the survivor was counselled, she narrated her tale of woes to her kin.

A case was registered on Saturday and the accused was arrested on Sunday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act. (The identity of the accused has been withheld to protect the identity of the survivor).