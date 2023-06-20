Bhopal: Man Arrested For Raping Married Woman

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bairagarh police have arrested a father-son duo in connection with the rape of a woman, filming her obscene videos and extorting money from her, the police said.

Bairagarh police station house officer (SHO) Dinesh Pratap Singh said that the survivor was a 30-year-old married woman, who had be friended a man named Arman Khan (29). Khan called her to meet her, and then took her to a hotel where he raped her and recorded her obscene videos. When the woman protested, the accused threatened her with dire consequences.

By blackmailing her to circulate the video on social media, Khan raped the woman on multiple occasions and also demanded money from her. When the woman was fed up of the torture, she approached Khan’s father Saleem who threatened to kill her.

The woman then approached Bairagarh police on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday and lodged a complaint against the duo. The police registered a case and learnt on Tuesday that the accused were about to flee from Bhopal. The cops swung into action and arrested the accused, who were produced in the court and sent to jail thereafter.