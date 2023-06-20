Bhopal: CM Launches BJP’s Mega Public Contact Drive

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday hit the streets in Jain Nagar, Lalghati to kick start the BJP’s mega public contact drive in view of Assembly elections to be held this year. Flanked by scores of local BJP leaders including BJP MLA from Huzur Rameshwar Sharma, CM reached out to people with folded hands and distributed BJP literature, showcasing party’s achievements.

People greeted him by showering petals and raising slogans in his favour. Many garlanded him.

During the mass contact programme, Chouhan visited a local Jain temple and paid obeisance. Large numbers of people turned out to see him.