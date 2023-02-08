e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Man arrested for hitting wife to death

Bhopal: Man arrested for hitting wife to death

Eintkhedi police station incharge Kailash Bharadwaj said that accused Lakshman Kewat, a daily wager, had relocated to Binapur in Eintkhedi along with wife Rukmani Kewat some time ago.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Eintkhedi police station staff have arrested a man on charges of bludgeoning his wife to death and portraying the matter as an accidental death, police said on Wednesday.

The police added that the matter came to light after woman’s post-mortem reports were released.

Eintkhedi police station incharge Kailash Bharadwaj said that accused Lakshman Kewat, a daily wager, had relocated to Binapur in Eintkhedi along with wife Rukmani Kewat some time ago.

His wife fainted on January 1, 2023, after which he took her to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal. He told doctors that his wife died of electrocution. Rukmani died during treatment after which her body was referred for post-mortem.

On Tuesday, post-mortem reports were issued, which mentioned “death due to internal injuries.” The police arrested Kewat and quizzed him who told them that a dispute took place between him and Rukmani on December 29, 2022, as they had run out of flour. As the argument intensified, he hit her to death.

Kewat was taken into custody, thereafter.

Read Also
Bhopal: Cyber fraudster booked for siphoning off Rs 39 thousand from man’s bank account
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: SIT formed to inquire into staff nurse paper leak

Bhopal: SIT formed to inquire into staff nurse paper leak

Bhopal: Lokayukta police register FIR against ex-IAS officer Thete, wife

Bhopal: Lokayukta police register FIR against ex-IAS officer Thete, wife

Khelo India 2022: Day 10; State athletes win 4 medals, MP 3rd with 63 medals

Khelo India 2022: Day 10; State athletes win 4 medals, MP 3rd with 63 medals

Bhopal: Five PFI members remanded to judicial custody

Bhopal: Five PFI members remanded to judicial custody

Bhopal: I always doubted Rahul Gandhi's mental age, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: I always doubted Rahul Gandhi's mental age, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan