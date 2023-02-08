Bhopal: Man arrested for hitting wife to death

Representative Image | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Eintkhedi police station staff have arrested a man on charges of bludgeoning his wife to death and portraying the matter as an accidental death, police said on Wednesday.

The police added that the matter came to light after woman’s post-mortem reports were released.

Eintkhedi police station incharge Kailash Bharadwaj said that accused Lakshman Kewat, a daily wager, had relocated to Binapur in Eintkhedi along with wife Rukmani Kewat some time ago.

His wife fainted on January 1, 2023, after which he took her to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal. He told doctors that his wife died of electrocution. Rukmani died during treatment after which her body was referred for post-mortem.

On Tuesday, post-mortem reports were issued, which mentioned “death due to internal injuries.” The police arrested Kewat and quizzed him who told them that a dispute took place between him and Rukmani on December 29, 2022, as they had run out of flour. As the argument intensified, he hit her to death.

Kewat was taken into custody, thereafter.

