Bhopal: Man arrested for committing theft in his house

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ayodhya Nagar police have arrested a person wanted in a theft case. As per reports, the accused committed theft in his own house because he wanted to live with his 19-year-old girlfriend, said the police here on Saturday.

Police station incharge Nilesh Awasthi told media that the victim was a school teacher and lived in Ayodhya Nagar. Her husband Arun Trivedi (47) is unemployed and lived with the family.

“Some three months back, the teacher filed complaint that Rs 2.50 lakh and jewellery worth 2.50 lakh were missing from her house. Her husband was also missing from the house,” Awasthi added.

When the police and the teacher called the accused Arun, his phone was found switched off.

The police also came to know that 19-year-old girl who was their neighbour was also missing from her house. But her parents had not filed any missing complaint.

The police added that two were in a live-in-relationship and had shifted to different localities in the city. Recently, the police came to know that the two were living in Indrapuri area and the police arrested the accused. The police have detained the woman, who accepted that she had gone with Arun on her own.