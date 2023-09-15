Bhopal: Man, Accomplices Booked For Vandalising Hotel | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man and four of his accomplices barged in the hotel located in Ashoka Garden on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday and vandalised it, the police said.

The police added that an FIR had been registered against the accused on Friday. Efforts are on to trace them. Ashoka Garden police station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Kumar Pathak said complainant Prateek Rajoria (32), resident of Minal Residency who operates a hotel in Ashoka Garden, shut his shop on Wednesday night and went home.

All hotel staffers reside on the third floor of the hotel. On the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, a man named Govind Shah and four of his accomplices reached there and raised a ruckus while hurling abuses.

After few minutes, group barged in the hotel and vandalised it. The staffers informed Shah of the incident, who watched footages of CCTV cameras installed there. He then called Dial-100 police, who reached there to find that all the accused are on the run. A case has been registered against all the accused at Ashoka Garden police station.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)