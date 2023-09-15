 Bhopal: 'If Something Good Happens, Some People Get Upset,' Says Vice President Dhankar
Bhopal: 'If Something Good Happens, Some People Get Upset,' Says Vice President Dhankar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar took a jibe at Opposition parties, saying that some people only wanted to degrade Bharat.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): "I am chairman of Rajya Sabha and I am continuously making efforts for dialogue, debate and discussion. But there is disturbance and disruption. Media should question this behaviour of public representatives"

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar took a jibe at Opposition parties, saying that some people only wanted to degrade Bharat.

If something good happens in the country, they cannot digest it, Dhankar said while addressing the fourth convocation of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University on Friday.

He shed light on role journalism plays in democracy and highlighted the responsibility of media asking journalists to uphold the principles of truth, objectivity and ethical reporting.

“I am chairman of Rajya Sabha and I am continuously making efforts for dialogue, debate and discussion. But there is disturbance and disruption. Media should question this behaviour of public representatives,” Dhankhar said.

Vice-President expressed anguish on modern day journalism, stating that it became a mode of business.

“Everyone knows journalism is not a business, it is a social service. But with deep regret, I am saying that many people have forgotten this virtue. Today in this business of journalism, our journalists are deviating from their path,” he added.

Citing an example, he said when G20 Summit ended, President, Prime Minister, my wife and I were the last people to leave Bharat Mandapam. Journalists reported that Bharat Mandapam was flooded. But we didn’t see a single drop,” Dhankar added.

Public Relations Minister Rajendra Shukla, Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav, MP Pragya Singh Thakur and local MLA PC Sharma were present at the convocation. The convocation began with a procession led by Vice-Chancellor of MCNUJC KG Suresh.

Read Also
Bhopal: Family Court Counsellors Lead Distressed Life
article-image

Bhopal: 'If Something Good Happens, Some People Get Upset,' Says Vice President Dhankar

Bhopal: 'If Something Good Happens, Some People Get Upset,' Says Vice President Dhankar

