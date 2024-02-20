Bhopal: Making Political Appointments To Take Time, Commands To Be In Hands Of Bureaucracy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Making political appointments for corporations, boards and authorities will take a long time. The government recently cancelled 46 appointments.

According to sources in the BJP, the government will mull over making such appointments after the Lok Sabha election.

Sources further said only a few leaders who had been removed would get back their positions in the corporations and boards.

Until the political appointments are made, the commands of the corporations and boards will be in the hands of bureaucrats.

After the removing politicians from the authorities, the government has handed over the charge to divisional commissioners and collectors.

The ministers may have been given the charge of chairmen of corporations and boards, but the influence of managing directors of these bodies will increase.

There is resentment among the politicians after they were removed from the corporations and boards and charges handed over to officers.

The BJP does not want to recruit fresh candidates for those organisations, because it may spawn resentment among the leaders who have been removed.

But several aspirants for the corporations and boards have begun to meet the leaders of the party organisation and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.