 Bhopal: Making Political Appointments To Take Time, Commands To Be In Hands Of Bureaucracy
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Making Political Appointments To Take Time, Commands To Be In Hands Of Bureaucracy

Bhopal: Making Political Appointments To Take Time, Commands To Be In Hands Of Bureaucracy

According to sources in the BJP, the government will mull over making such appointments after the Lok Sabha election.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 12:17 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Making political appointments for corporations, boards and authorities will take a long time. The government recently cancelled 46 appointments.

According to sources in the BJP, the government will mull over making such appointments after the Lok Sabha election.

Sources further said only a few leaders who had been removed would get back their positions in the corporations and boards.

Until the political appointments are made, the commands of the corporations and boards will be in the hands of bureaucrats.

Read Also
Bhopal: Youth Found Dead On Rly Tracks, Father Alleges Murder
article-image

After the removing politicians from the authorities, the government has handed over the charge to divisional commissioners and collectors.

The ministers may have been given the charge of chairmen of corporations and boards, but the influence of managing directors of these bodies will increase.

There is resentment among the politicians after they were removed from the corporations and boards and charges handed over to officers.

The BJP does not want to recruit fresh candidates for those organisations, because it may spawn resentment among the leaders who have been removed.

But several aspirants for the corporations and boards have begun to meet the leaders of the party organisation and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Padma Shri Bamaniya's Kabir Songs In Malvi Dialect Enchant Audience

Bhopal: Padma Shri Bamaniya's Kabir Songs In Malvi Dialect Enchant Audience

Bhopal: AICC General Secretary To Hold One-To-One Meetings With MLAs

Bhopal: AICC General Secretary To Hold One-To-One Meetings With MLAs

Bhopal: Govt Mulling Over Opening Medical Colleges On PPP Model

Bhopal: Govt Mulling Over Opening Medical Colleges On PPP Model

Bhopal: LoP Applauds Congress MLAs For Not Falling For ‘Misinformation’ About Kamal Nath

Bhopal: LoP Applauds Congress MLAs For Not Falling For ‘Misinformation’ About Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Collector Orders To Cancel Licences Of Sealed Firecrackers Shops

Bhopal: Collector Orders To Cancel Licences Of Sealed Firecrackers Shops