Bhopal: Major Drop In Night Temp In Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major drop in night temperature was recorded in Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. However, day temperature was almost normal at most places in the state.

On Sunday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 16.9 degrees Celsius after drop of 2.8 degrees. In Indore, minimum temperature was 20.3 degrees Celsius after drop of 3.4 degrees. Its maximum temperature was 33 degrees Celsius. Ujjain recorded drop of 3.5 degrees in night temperature and settled at 20 degrees Celsius. The day temperature did not fluctuate much in the state except in places like Nowgaong that recorded drop of 3.2 degrees in day temperature and settled at 29.4 degrees Celsius.

Tikamgarh registered 2-degree drop in day temperature and settled at 32 degrees Celsius. According to meteorological department, depression over west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression. It may move to north-west direction and then recurve to north, north-east in subsequent 3 days. A trough extending associated with the depression over the Bay of Bengal to Comorin area may cause fluctuation in night temperature.