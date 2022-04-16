Bhopal: Mahila Congress sends team to Sagar to demand justice for dead anganwadi worker

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee (Women wing of Congress) has sent a four member team to Sagar to offer condolences to the family of aganwadi worker who died on Friday during protest.

“The four member team will meet the family members of the deceased who was on protest and died. They will also meet authorities from the district administration and demand job for one of the family members on compassionate grounds,” said state president of Mahila Congress, Vibha Patel.

Four members included in the team are Rekha Chowdhary, president of Sagar District Congress, Bhawna Rohan, Priti Gautam and Kamla Nishad.

Patel said that Mahila Congress is in favour of demands made by the aganwadi workers. Their honorarium should be raised. Moreover, they were promised incentives during the vaccination drive and now the government is not fulfilling its promise, she added.

President of the Mahila Congress said that the party will come out in support of aganwadi workers and launch a big protest drive against the government till their demands are fulfilled.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 11:31 AM IST